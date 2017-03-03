One-club players are undoubtedly a dying breed in modern day football.

Even the Premier League - previously host to plenty of well known loyal stars who had dedicated pretty much their entire careers to one team - has lost some of its identity as a result of the eye-watering amounts of money driven into the game.

Chelsea's John Terry is one of the few remaining who has been prepared to stick around at one club but even he could be on the move soon.

Nineteen years after he made his debut for the Blues, Terry is still amongst the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge, however, he has fallen down the pecking order under Antonio Conte this season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the former England international is expected to be allowed to leave and would like to keep playing on.

After four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League and the Champions League, Terry will undoubtedly go down as one of the best - if not the best - player in the club's history, which will make his departure even more emotional.

The 36-year-old is believed to be considering offers from China and the MLS but he will probably feel like he is still capable of performing in the Premier League.

Would a move to another English team affect how he is seen by Chelsea fans, though?

According to Frank Lampard, there is only one transfer his friend could make that would tarnish his legacy in west London.

Fellow Blues legend Lampard risked antagonising some of his old supporters by moving to Manchester City in 2014 so has some experience of the potential concerns that could be going through Terry's head.

And the recently retired midfielder thinks Chelsea fans will respect whatever decision the club captain makes - as long as it doesn't involve London rivals Tottenham.

“[Moving to Man City] It didn’t change the way I feel about Chelsea and I don’t think it changed the way they feel about me," Lampard told the Evening Standard.

"I gave everything for the club and John certainly has.

“I know whatever he does, unless he signs for Tottenham, he’ll be a legend!

"He wouldn’t do that but he needs to make his decision now whether that is play in the Premier League, go abroad, go into management. It’s his decision and I think every Chelsea fan will respect that.”

We know Terry has made some questionable decisions in the past but surely he wouldn't be foolish enough to give a switch to Spurs even a second thought.

In the meantime, the centre-back will be hoping to help Chelsea to another Premier League triumph in whatever way he can.

Although the Blues look pretty comfortable at the top of the table, Terry hasn't actually made a league appearance since the start of October, hence so many doubts about his future at the club.

