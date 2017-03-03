Wiggins was met with a barrage of vulture-like journalists who questioned him about a mysterious medical package he had received.

This came a day after UK Anti-Doping’s Chief Executive announced that there was “no paper trail” in tracking the contents of the package received by Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

BBC Sport editor Dan Roan and BBC Sports News Correspondent Richard Conway shared photos and videos on twitter of Wiggins emerging from the comfort of his home to reprimand the journalists, asking them to get off his property and threatening to call the police.

The BBC editorial guidelines clearly state that doorstepping should only be used as a last resort requiring the approval of a senior editorial expert, and only in cases when there is stark evidence of “significant wrongdoing” and the subject has failed to respond to several interview requests.

The question of doorstepping was met by a fairly mixed reaction from Twitter users, with the majority seething at its unethical use. Highlighted below are some of the responses:

Wiggins refuses to respond

Twitter responds

One of Wiggins' former doctors, Prentice Steffen, has expressed his disappointment over the whole affair.

“I think that it continues to look bad. It continues to be curious at best that they can’t come up with better answers by now,” he told Cycling News. “The whole thing has dragged out way too long with it taking so long for someone to say that the package was Fluimucil.

"It’s dragged on with a lack of clarity over what transpired with no records. It’s super unfortunate for them and for cycling in general. I’m sceptical. It doesn’t really add up."

