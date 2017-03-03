The NBA buyout free agency market has yielded some interesting additions for playoff contenders.

The Cleveland Cavaliers landed Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams, the Milwaukee Bucks added Terrence Jones, the Golden State Warriors added Matt Barnes, and Brandon Jennings is headed to the Washington Wizards.

Not to be outdone, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly ready to ink a veteran of their own, as veteran point guard Jose Calderon, 35, will join the team soon.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, Calderon could join the Hawks as early as Saturday.

The Spaniard has had a tumultuous week as he was officially released by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Calderon had already agreed to sign with the Golden State, but Tuesday night, Warriors star Kevin Durant went down with an injury in a game against Washington.

Fearing the worst, Golden State agreed to a deal with forward Matt Barnes instead, opting against giving its only available roster spot to Calderon. Durant will miss at least three weeks with the knee injury, which was an MCL sprain and bone bruise.

To their credit, though, Golden State still signed Calderon and immediately released him, and the point guard will still get the money that was promised. Sam Amick of USA Today reported that was $415,000 for two hours of "work."

And since the Warriors released him by the March 1 deadline, he will be able to play in the playoffs for his new team.

In Atlanta, Calderon will join a team solidly in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hawks enter Friday's schedule as the No. 5 seed in the East, 1.5 games behind overtaking Toronto for home-court advantage in the first round.

The Hawks are 34-26 and play host Friday night to East-leading Cleveland.

Calderon should find minutes behind starting point guard Dennis Schroder and compete for time with Malcolm Delaney. Calderon also could be a steadying influence in the playoffs.

For his 12-year career, Calderon is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 assists per game. This year for the Lakers, the Spaniard had 3.3 points and 2.1 assists per game in 24 appearances, including 11 starts.

But L.A. had no use for him the rest of the way, as coach Luke Walton needs to see what he has with the young players on his roster.

Atlanta needs Calderon's experience and steady hand at point guard, and the Hawks are betting it helps come playoff time.