Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley reveals which current Liverpool star he wants to play like

Since breaking into the Everton side back in 2011, Ross Barkley has been going from strength to strength and establishing himself as one of the most technically gifted English youngsters operating in the game today.

Despite still being in the infancy of his career, he has amassed 22 caps for the England national team, where he is quickly becoming a key member of the Three Lions squad.

However, he knows that he still has a lot of improving to do, and has admitted to taking one big step to adapting his playing style by watching one of Liverpool's most exciting talents.

Since coming to the Premier League, Philippe Coutinho has been a real bright spark for the Reds, with his performances earning him links to the likes of Barcelona.

And he's certainly made an impression on the 23-year-old Liverpudlian, who has admitted to studying the way the Brazilian plays in order to adapt his own game.

So far this term Barkley has managed to hit just four goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League, and knows that he could, and perhaps should, be doing a lot better in front of goal.

By the same token, Coutinho has managed to score more goals in less games, having had to deal with several weeks on the sidelines through injury, and Barkley believes his is the example to follow.

"I look at my game, I look at other players," Barkley said, as per the Daily Mail.

"I look at people who play in my position. And I try to see what they are doing differently and what I could do better.

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

"Players like Ozil, Coutinho, Silva. Players like Kaka. The masters of what they do. I look at their end product, their assists, their goals."

Barkley also believes players like himself and other young English talent are given a raw deal from the press, and have what it takes to make it with some of the best sides in the world.

"Look at John Stones, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli. Put them in the Barcelona side and they would look unbelievable. Technically, they are outstanding. Quality. As an Englishman, we should believe in that."

Steady on there, Ross, we don't think you're quite there yet, but it's good to have ambition.

