Taj Gibson.

Watch: OKC's Taj Gibson nails incredible half-court shot - is immediately upstaged by a fan

Thursday night's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers was filled with drama, as the game came down to it at the end. Not only that, but we had some crazy in-game (and out-of-game) excitement as well.

To end the first half, newly-acquired Thunder forward Taj Gibson did the unthinkable and drained a completely ridiculous one-handed three-quarter court heave to beat the buzzer. The shot, well, it actually can't really be summed up by words, because it was another level of amazing.

Via the Thunder's official Twitter:

Not only was that from inside the opponents' 3-point line, but it was one-handed, with an opponent directly in his face. This was such a wild shot that the ball literally went out of the frame of the camera, then shockingly came back into view and dropped right through the hoop.

Amazing, right? Well, it didn't stop there, because a Trail Blazers fan did his best to try to top Gibson not long after.

Via NBA's Twitter account:

That right there was for a brand-new car.

The fan's reaction pretty much says it all, but if not, then flip on the sound to listen to the video and announcer Kevin Harlan will sum up the feeling better than anyone. After the ball drops through, Harlan's excitement came complete with a lot of screaming and then a "BOOM SHAKALAKA."

That's excitement right there, and it goes to show you that it doesn't have to be just the in-game action that gets fans going as well. The people in attendance there were all-in when it came to this guy's opportunity to win a car, and they loved it when the ball went in.

In the end, the battle between the Thunder and Trail Blazers wound up going to Portland 114-109, as they were able to hold off Russell Westbrook and his 45-point performance. Gibson had a strong night in his own right, tallying 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The only other double-digit scorer for the Thunder was Enes Kanter with 18 points (and 10 boards).

The Blazers had a well-rounded showing, with five players scoring in double-figures and Damian Lillard dropping a strong 33. Jusuf Nurkic double-doubled with 18 points and 12 rebounds to have a strong night of his own.

