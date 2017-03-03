Kurt Angle is getting ready to return to the cameras of the WWE, but he also has his eyes on the squared circle.

The former WWE champion is wrapping up his final match in the independent circuit as he prepares to headline the WWE's 2017 Hall of Fame class leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Don't be so certain Angle is going to leave it at that, though. He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and noted that he feels he has "numerous" matches still in the tank.

Angle has been clear that his match with Cody Rhodes, another former WWE Superstar, will be his final on the global independent scene. Kurt's thoughts on what comes next for him, however, leaves the door open for a more involved return to the company.

“I don’t think I’m done,” said Angle. “I don’t think I’m close to being done. I’m not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me."

Angle, now 48 years old, has been out of the spotlight since leaving TNA in 2016. He's continued wrestling since then, however, and a return to the WWE has felt like a long-time coming. The Hall of Fame induction is well-deserved, but Angle expects fans will want more.

"WWE has not given me any notification that I am going to wrestle, but I believe the fans will speak," Angle said.

“If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE," Angle said.

Considering Angle has continued to wrestle up til this point, it doesn't seem unlikely that he'd be ready to do it again for the WWE as his return commences. He was one of the promotion's top performers, putting on classic matches and moments while he rose up to stardom.

Angle captured just about every title possible during his run through the WWE, including being crowned King of the Ring in 2000. He left the company in 2006, stating he needed time off they weren't allowing while he was forced to wrestle while hurt.

An Angle return to the ring would be fascinating, and even if it isn't at a full-time capacity, the WWE could spin some interesting bookings if he's physically able to wrestle.

Which matchups would you love to see booked for Angle in the WWE? Let us know in the comments!

