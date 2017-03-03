The PGA Tour of Mexico is going strong, and after the first round, there are several players in contention.

There are six players tied for the second spot, including Phil Mickelson, who's aggressive style has impressed thus far.

Leading the pack is Roberto Castro, on -5 after 69 strokes, but there is little to nothing separating him and the chasing pack.

There's some British interest in the chasing pack, too. Both Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher are standing strong. Rory McIlroy isn't far behind, either, currently sitting on -3 after 68 strokes.

The Mexico Championship is too tight to call after its opening round, looking like it could go right down to the wire in the end.

Despite the good play from all involved so far, making for an excellent contest, it is Mickelson, sitting on -4 from 67 strokes, who is stealing headlines after some audacious approach play from underneath a cluster of trees.

Few would be able to pull of the masterful shot that Mickelson hit. It's absolutely world class.

You can watch the video below:

"I guess when you can play shots like that, why wouldn't you be aggressive?", the impressed commentator claims.

Mickelson pulled off something completely unbelievable with this shot.

He hit it through the trees, with a distance to the hole of 99 yards, and it sailed on through to just a couple of yards off the hole.

Suffice to say, the crowd enjoyed what they saw.

And who can blame them? Hitting a shot from 99 yards, underneath some trees and placing it almost perfectly near the hole is outstanding.

Mickelson also hit another wonderful shot during his opening round of the Mexico Championship, hitting an 87-foot bunker shot inside two feet of a birdie on the par-5 15th hole.

This is a man who isn't letting anything get in the way of his golf, whether that be bunkers or trees.

As of writing, Mickelson has won 42 PGA Tours, standing 9th in the all-time rankings, and based on how he's started the Mexico Championship, you wouldn't put it past him to win his 43rd PGA Tour title.

If he does go on to win this tournament, it will put him in good stead for the Masters, which begins April 6, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Mickelson has previously won the Masters on three occasions (2004, 2006, and 2010) and will be hoping to add a fourth title to that impressive haul.

