The Golden State Warriors have dealt with some serious drama over the past few days, specifically when it comes to the injury of superstar forward Kevin Durant. The team has now lost back-to-back games without Durant, and in order to try to make up for his loss, they've attempted to bring in a player or two to fill the void.

For the first of those two players, things ended somewhat quickly, though. The team had a plan to bring in former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jose Calderon, which actually came together before Durant got injured. The sides had agreed to a deal, but it took just two hours for them to part ways with Calderon in order to open up a roster spot for former Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes.

While it's a tough deal for Calderon, don't worry, because it wasn't all bad. As Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports pointed out, the veteran got a nice paycheck for a whopping two hours of work.

Oh, yes, they cut the check for his jerseys as well. As if things couldn't get any more brutal for the Warriors, they also had to pay up to get his jersey made. For Calderon, it's hard to argue that $415,000 for two hours of work isn't pretty incredible, especially considering the fact that he's now expected to sign with the Atlanta Hawks.

The only real negative for Calderon here is likely the fact that he's had to deal with a whole lot of moving around during the process. Plus, he's going from the sunshine and beaches on the West Coast, which is always a tough move. Fortunately, the Hawks are a good team and there's nothing wrong with Atlanta at all, so, it looks like he's going to be coming out ahead here regardless of how you look at it.