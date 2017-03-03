Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

NFL fans have heard the story plenty of times before.

Tom Brady, an unheralded quarterback prospect out of Michigan, was passed over a few times in the 2000 NFL Draft.

198 times, to be exact.

Finally, with the 199th overall pick of the draft, the New England Patriots made Brady their sixth-round selection.

The rest has been history.

Brady remembers this well.

He reminded the current crop of NFL prospects about these doubts in the lead-up to the NFL combine, which began this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Check out his post on Instagram.

Here's what Brady had to say:

"I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then..... Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily. "As @edelman11 always reminds me ... "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!"

At the combine in 2000, well, you can check the video here.

Brady came out of Michigan after starting two seasons for the Wolverines, holding off hotshot young star-in-the-making Drew Henson.

When the combine arrived in 2000, Brady measured at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds. His measureables were as follows: 5.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 2.94 in the 20, 1.70 in the 10, 24.5 inches vertical leap, 99-inch broad jump, 4.38 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, and 7.20 seconds in the three-cone drill.

The list of quarterbacks drafted before Brady in the draft is legendary and includes Chad Pennington of Marshall to the New York Jets with the 18th pick of the first round; Giovanni Carmazzi of Hofstra, San Francisco 49ers, third round, 65th overall; Chris Redman of Louisville, Baltimore Ravens, third round, 75th overall; Tee Martin of Tennessee, Pittsburgh Steelers, fifth round, 163rd overall; Marc Bulger of West Virginia, New Orleans Saints, sixth round, 168th overall; and Spergon Wynn of Texas State, Cleveland Browns, sixth round, 183rd overall.

Five Super Bowl rings, 12 Pro Bowl appearances and two MVP awards later, it looks like the Patriots made a wise pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

As all-time greats like Brady and Michael Jordan have said many times, they can give some thanks to the critics that doubted them over the years.

