Andy Murray beats Lucas Pouille to set up Dubai final date

British men's number one Andy Murray made his way through to the final of the Dubai Championship by defeating Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

Murray was made to work hard for his 7-5 6-1 victory, though, enduring a 31-minute tie-break in the first set as he struggled to get the better of his opponent.

The pair managed to break each other twice before Murray forced his way ahead after 68 minuted with his third break.

However, the final set was entirely one-sided as the Scot dominated to brush Pouille aside to set up an encounter with Fernando Verdasco in the final on Saturday.

Verdasco booked his own place in the final by beating Dutchman Robin Haase 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-1.

After the match Murray admitted that he found the match difficult, and hinted that the fatigue he felt from his game on Thursday played some part in him not being at his best.

"It was tough and I made a lot of mistakes," Murray said. "But there was some good stuff in there.

"I think potentially the match yesterday had something to do with that - sometimes if your legs are a little bit tired, the serve is one of the first things that goes.

"As the match went on, I started serving a bit better and that helped me."

Murray is yet to win the Dubai Championship, but has reached the final before, in 2012 when he lost to Roger Federer.

That was his first ever appearance in a final of the tournament and he managed to exact his revenge on the Swiss master just a few months later when he beat him to the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Murray has also managed to extend his stay at the top of the men's rankings chart during the tournament, having managed to go further than he had in January's Australian Open, where he crashed out at the fourth round.

There was further respite for him in the rankings, too, when number two seed Novak Djokovic was defeated by Nick Kyrgios at the Mexico Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

