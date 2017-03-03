UFC 209 is just one day away, but the promotion announced a shocking change to the highly-anticipated pay-per-view card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have been preparing for a big-time battle for the interim lightweight championship, but the Nurmagomedov camp received devastating news from doctors Friday morning.

"The Eagle" had to cut down to 155 pounds to make weight for the five-round fight, but was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after feeling ill. Numagomedov's fight, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled on the doctor's recommendation.

"UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues," the UFC said in a statement. "He was treated and has been discharged."

This is a significant setback for Khabib, who was working up the ranks for a potential showdown with Conor McGregor down the road. The path to Conor went through proving himself over Ferguson, which is now on hold.

The co-main event being cancelled is a big blow to both the UFC and fans, robbing everyone of a fight that's been built up to be a show-seller. This will be the third time a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has fallen out, but certainly is the most stunning.

An injury to Khabib forced their fight in 2015 to be cancelled, while the same happened with Ferguson suffering an injury in 2016 stopped their second booking from happening.

It's unclear whether Ferguson will still compete on the card, potentially taking on another high-profile fighter in the lightweight division. He could also elect to sit out of this pay-per-view instead after his camp prepared to take on the No. 1 lightweight contender.

Nurmagomedov's trainer, Ali Abdel-Aziz, released a brief statement to MMA Fighting on news that his fighter is unable to compete at UFC 209.

“I feel bad for Tony and his camp, I really do," the statement read.

“The most important thing right now is Khabib's health. He's currently resting in his room. We're not thinking about what's next at this time.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Tony, his team, the UFC and the fans. We were all looking forward to this fight very much.”

It is not uncommon for fights to be cancelled ahead of fight night, but a headlining bout having to be scrapped roughly 24 hours before the bell rings is always stunning. Third time was not the charm for these two.

Now, there's a huge wrench thrown into the equation for both fighters, adding further uncertainty to who is next in line for McGregor.

