Boxing

These two British heavyweights will clash in a mega fight on Saturday.

David Haye trolls Tony Bellew about heavyweight status

David Haye throughout the build up to the eagerly awaited all British heavyweight fight between himself and Tony Bellew, has constantly told the public how he will leave the Liverpudlian unconscious and how he will be forced to retire.

Haye has been very arrogant and cocky, while he has completely dismissed Bellew's chances.

This is likely as a result of Bellew getting under Haye's skin in the build up to the fight.

Haye, who at the weigh-in came in at 225 lbs, compared to Bellew at 213 lbs, claimed: "He's just eaten some pies to get up to heavyweight."

Of course Bellew is a cruiserweight, and therefore he would've had to put on some weight before the fight in order to get up to heavyweight.

Haye said in the press conference: "I'm in tremendous shape, I'm an athlete, and frankly my opponent is not.

"I've watched my food, my diet is tighter now than when I was at cruiserweight. I feel better than ever, you'll see a destructive performance."

This has been Haye's rhetoric throughout the build up, which poses the question; does he genuinely believe that this is going to be a complete walkover, or is it just mind games attempting to get under Bellew's skin?

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

If it's mind games, it's clearly not impacting Bellew, as he seemed relaxed as ever at the press conference and looked to soak up the atmosphere at the weigh-in.

His team, including his representative Eddie Hearn, seem quietly confident, however.

Hearn, when asked about the fight, said: "Tony has been in real tough fights the last couple of years, David hasn't had a real fight for 5 years."

Hearn is right, Haye's two comeback fights have been against frankly pathetic opponents who stood no chance.

This leads to the ultimate question; has Haye prepared well enough for this?

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

It seems there is a hint of complacency about him, yet it is hard to imagine after forming a new partnership with trainer Shane McGuigan, who trains Carl Frampton and is known for his high intensity training regimes.

It is no doubt Bellew will enter as the underdog for this fight, but will that nothing to lose attitude come as an advantage?

Haye certainly knows that a defeat will end any hope he has of fighting Anthony Joshua in the near future, and if he were to lose, perhaps he will think twice about carrying on his boxing career.

