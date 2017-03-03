Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph.

In loss vs. Bulls Thursday, the Warriors did something they hadn't in 146 games

Things for the Golden State Warriors haven't exactly gone wonderfully over the past few days. After originally losing star Kevin Durant for what will likely be the remainder of the season, they then accomplished something they haven't in a whopping 146 games.

The loss of Durant for the season was a part of what led to the team's 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but overall, the Warriors were just outplayed in that game. While it was a great game, which came complete with a strong comeback and a glimpse of potential upside for life without Durant, a loss is still a loss.

Then on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, the real feeling of what life without Durant will be like came to light. The Warriors were outdone by the Bulls 94-87, a team who was in shambles just weeks ago. It was the back-to-back losses which were so crazy because the Warriors haven't dealt with that feeling in almost an entire year.

Since last April, the Warriors hadn't lost two-straight games at any point. That comes up to being an amazing 146 games of not losing twice in a row. That's a lot of games, but when you look at the fact that they were 73-9 last season and 50-11 to start this year, it's not really all that surprising.

The question is, why is this happening now? The Warriors didn't have Durant last season, yet they still won 73 games. The issue goes much deeper than just Durant, or even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

When looking at last season, the Warriors had Harrison Barnes, Marreese Speights, Festus Ezeli, Leandro Barbosa and Andrew Bogut averaging double-digit minutes. This year, Durant obviously replaces Barnes, but aside from him, it's been Zaza Pachulia, Ian Clark, David West and Patrick McCaw averaging double-digit minutes.

Aside from Pachulia, it's hard to argue that any of those other names are upgrades from the season before. The depth of the bench may not matter when you have a loaded starting five like the Warriors do, but losing one of those key pieces could certainly wind up hurting in the end.

Golden State has a very good chance at ending that stretch when they take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. One thing that's certain is that the Warriors bench is going to get extended work with Durant out of the lineup at least until the postseason begins.

