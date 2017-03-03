Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The anticipation for David Haye's grudge match against Tony Bellew appeared to ramp up a few more notches following the weigh-ins at the O2 Arena on Friday.

Haye came in just less than a stone heavier than his opponent tomorrow night and those who criticised his Miami training camp quickly went back into their shells once the former world champion revealed his chiselled physique for the fight.

Bellew, in contrast, is naturally a much smaller man and therefore the bookies have heavily backed him to fail in his first fight at heavyweight.

The build-up to the main event on Saturday has been marred by the pair's frequent public clashes which has consequentially added an extra spice to proceedings.

In fact, the rivalry has got so fierce Haye has stated that he wants to end Bellew's career when the two finally meet.

"I need to go out there and do a complete and utter destruction job on Tony Bellew. I want to make sure that is it - it's over for him and that he is never fighting again," Haye said as per Sky Sports.

"I don't want him to come back and start defending his titles. He has disrespected me too much for that. I need to finish his career in one fight and I will do it."

Well, if Bellew's career is ended at the hands of Haye, one man has already offered him a job post-boxing.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

Millionaire club owner Joe Fournier revealed he would be prepared to hand the Liverpudlian a lifeline - as a bouncer.

Fournier - who is also trying to make his way as a professional boxer and is signed to Hayemaker Promotions - did, however, cheekily admit the job wouldn't be at any of his nicest clubs.

“In the event Bellew has to retire after fighting Haye, I'm offering him a way to make some money," Fournier said, as per The Mirror.

“I've got clubs all over the world and I’m always looking for bouncers - but I wouldn't want him working anywhere too nice, he might scare off the customers!”

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

For some reason, we can't see Bellew going for that somehow!

With an 11lb difference between him and Haye, the WBC cruiserweight champion now knows just how big his challenge is but thinks being lighter could still work to his advantage.

Bellew added: "Is he shrinking? He looks smaller than me today.

"He looks a lot more muscular, he looks absolutely fantastic. He's sorted out his hair, physically he looks very, very good.

"I thought he would be lighter - I am over the moon about his weight. He's going to gas and believe me he will."

