The four NBA teams who have the brightest future - and why

The NBA is loaded with top-heavy talent, but plenty of teams either haven't been able to sign elite talent, or just haven't seen that talent pan out. This has led to teams deciding to use the draft to build their roster from top to bottom and become serious contenders.

For teams like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, they're certainly going to be contenders for years to come. But, these four teams below, who have been near the bottom of the league for quite a while, are likely right on the fringe of turning a corner.

So, let's take a look at the four teams who not only have a bright future but could be postseason-bound sooner than later.

Philadelphia 76ers

Sure, the 76ers have made some brutally bad mistakes and head-scratching moves in the past. But, with the trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric, this team has an exceptionally bright future. It's highly unlikely the front office will do anything to tear apart that trio, which means that they could help turn basketball around in Philadelphia as soon as the 2017-18 season.

There's reason to be excited, Sixers fans, and it's more than just trusting the process at this point.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Ricky Rubio. The Timberwolves have talent, it just all has to come together. While those pieces likely aren't enough to win a championship, with one or two more additions they could instantly become a force to be reckoned with. Towns is already one of the best big men in the league and it's widely expected that Dunn will be a major impact player.

The Timberwolves are trending upward, which is great to see because the fans have waited a long, long time for it.

New Orleans Pelicans

Fingers crossed that newly-acquired DeMarcus Cousins chooses to re-sign with the team this offseason. Fortunately, they're located close to his hometown and he seemed to be pretty happy about the move that brought him to town. The duo of Cousins and Anthony Davis will be a complete force once they're fully comfortable playing together.

While Jrue Holiday is currently set to become a free agent this offseason, the team either needs to re-sign him or find another playmaker to pair up with the dynamic duo inside.

Los Angeles Lakers

Slowly but surely, rookie Brandon Ingram is coming into his own. D'Angelo Russell has shown signs of being a force once it all comes together, and most importantly, the Lakers are incredibly young. Julius Randle is another name worth mentioning, and if the Lakers are able to retain their draft pick this offseason (it's top-3 protected) then they are looking at an almost instant turnaround.

Imagine someone like UCLA's Lonzo Ball playing on the Lakers? Someone like that could make this team one of the most intriguing in the league, and while they may still be a year or two away, the upside is there.