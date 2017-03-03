Jack Swagger's contract dispute with the WWE took a very confusing twist Friday.

Swagger announced, during a podcast appearance on Chael Sonnen's "Beyond the Fight" show, that he officially requested for the company to release him from his contract earlier in the week.

One day later, independent promotions were already advertising Swagger's inclusion on their cards. The WWE remained silent on their future with Swagger, but they've finally spoken out about it. Their statement paints a strange standstill for both sides.

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period," the statement read.

That's a loaded statement from the WWE, and not a great sign of the battle may lay ahead for Swagger as he prepares for wrestling in the independent scene.

The first bit of information is that the WWE has not officially released him yet. Swagger was right to announce he requested to be let go, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will adhere to it.

The next bit, though, points to the company being ready to cut their ties. "When he is," certainly sounds like it's a formality in the process at this point. The second half of the statement, however, is where the real problem is.

It sounds like the language in Swagger's contract — and likely by default for the roster for the most part — seems to include a clause that would prevent him from competing for other promotions for a minimum of 90 days.

Swagger had a match lined up with WAW, the promotion owned by Paige's family, within 24 hours of his announcement. Clearly he has plans lined up, and he has the immediate attention of smaller independent companies.

His first fight was lined up to be another former WWE Superstar in Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio:

Considering the WWE still hasn't released him, that creates complications for everyone involved.

Swagger is now at the mercy of the WWE as he waits to wrestle elsewhere, the promotions he already has lined up are going to have to change their card, and the 90-day waiting period has yet to begin.

The likely outcome is the WWE will ultimately release Swagger from his contract, with the former WWE World Heavyweight champion clearly already checked out and onto other things. His start as an independent wrestler, however, will be put on hold.

The bright side is he'll be paid by the WWE for the 90-day wait required, and there could be worst things than enjoying three months of paid vacation.

