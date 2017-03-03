Barcelona approach surprise candidate to take over from Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique shocked the football world earlier this week when he announced that he would be stepping down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season.

After beating Sporting Gijon 6-1 on Wednesday he announced to the world that he would be moving on after three successful years to take a well earned rest.

However, there is still a lot to play for this term, as Barca could still finish the season with a league and Copa Del Rey double, though the chances of the club overturning a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League look slim.

But despite that, the club aren't wasting any time in planning for the future, and have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements to take over the hot seat in the summer.

And though all the top names being linked with the job, it would seem that they are open to appointing a coach who isn't a household name, in this country at least!

According to Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague, Barca have made Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde their prime candidate.

With Valverde's contract at San Mames expiring over the summer, there won't be any compensation to pay leaving him free to walk straight into the Nou Camp.

“Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde, whose contract at the San Mames Stadium expires at the end of the season, is the top priority," Balague said.

“Even ahead of Jorge Sampaoli. Those are the two big favourites.

“He [Valverde] has said no to the job twice. To say no a third time would be very difficult and with his contract up at the end of the season the timing is good too.”

Recently Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has been tipped as the frontrunner for the position, but Balague goes on to explain what puts Valverde in the driving seat.

“They would like, first of all, someone who knows the club well and ideally who has played at Barcelona and understands the club well.

“Then they want someone who can manage the big stars at the club, someone who is strong enough to start the recycling of an ageing squad – mainly the top stars.

“They also require someone who can deal with the media, and of course who can respect the Barcelona DNA and style.

“Valverde fits all of the above and what he has done at Bilbao is amazing.”

Valverde has been in charge at Bilbao since 2013, and has them in eighth place so far this season, though he did lead them them to a Supercopa de España triumph in 2015.

