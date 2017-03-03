Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho names the player he thinks deserves to win the Ballon d'Or

Winning the Ballon d'Or has never been easy but in the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it has become virtually impossible for anyone else to be crowned as the best player in the world.

You have to go all the way back to 2007 for the last time someone other than Messi and Ronaldo picked up the prestigious award.

But could this be the year the duopoly is finally broken up?

Ronaldo has struggled to live up to the dizzy heights of 2016, making him an outside bet, admittedly, at this very stage.

However, Barcelona's Messi has looked as imperious as ever since the turn of the year and is going to take some stopping from reclaiming the Ballon d'Or.

Well, Jose Mourinho has thrown another name into the hat - a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Manchester United forward has been in stunning form since arriving at Old Trafford last summer and leads the club's scoring charts with 26 goals so far this campaign.

That's more than any other player in the Premier League so there is more than enough evidence to suggest he could be in the reckoning - surprisingly for the first time in his illustrious career.

In the eyes of Mourinho, Ibrahimovic has done more than enough to deserve to be in contention.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

"I think what he has done is amazing," Mourinho told MUTV.

"The number of goals he’s scored, the two matches at Wembley, the trophies, what he is in the group, and what he means. I think he is absolutely phenomenal. No more words.

"I just gave an interview to a big French magazine with big responsibilities in these big awards, the FIFA Golden Ball and so on. I know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"I know what they are and what they are doing but I can’t believe this big man, with the career he’s having, I can’t believe he’s never won it."

TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

"So why not this season, if he can do something special? If he can win more trophies, reach Stockholm and the Europa League final. Why not this man, who is 35 years old, to get that deserved award?"

According to William Hill, Zlatan's current form has propelled him into becoming the third favourite at 5/1 so watch this space, it might just happen!

As well as scoring the late winner in last weekend's EFL Cup final, the 35-year-old was awarded Man United's player of the month for January.

However, Ibrahimovic will be hoping that isn't the last trophy he picks up this season with the Red Devils still in contention for the Europa League and FA Cup.

Should United finish the campaign with three trophies, it would be tough to argue against Zlatan picking up a maiden Ballon d'Or.

