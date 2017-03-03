In what looks like an elite running back bunch in this year’s NFL Draft class, it’s going to be difficult for front offices to distinguish which athletes are the best fit for their respective teams.

While running backs are now used in tandems at an increasing rate, landing a franchise back (like the Dallas Cowboys did with Ezekiel Elliott in last year’s draft) can have an immediate and profound impact.

Some teams aren’t in need of an every-down back.

Some, like the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, featured multiple backs in different situations in their high-powered offenses in 2016.

They met in the Super Bowl. Is that a coincidence?

Maybe not.

It’s important to note that the NFL Scouting Combine isn’t exactly a true barometer of future success in the league, but what Leonard Fournette did on Friday can’t be ignored.

The former LSU running back, who is listed at 6’1” and 240 pounds, ran an absurdly-fast 40-yard dash for a man his size.

A 240 pound man should not be able to do that.

In fact, a 240 pound man hasn’t done that at the NFL Combine in over a decade.

Fournette beat out a former SEC rival on that list as well.

Fournette, who entered the Combine with some questions due to his weight, answered them rather definitively with his dash time.

He also finished just behind two other notable running backs, who both don’t come close to his poundage.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen thinks Fournette did enough to forego running the same event at his eventual pro day.

After posting 1,034 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns during his freshman season at LSU, Fournette became a household name (and highlight reel staple) during his sophomore season in 2015 when he rushed for 1,953 yards with 22 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry in just 12 games.

Last season, Fournette played in just seven games due to minor injuries and racked up 843 yards with eight touchdowns while again averaging 6.5 yards per carry despite seeing eight or more defenders in the box on virtually every play.

LSU also controlled his carries at a much more conservative rate than in 2015. Last season, he recorded 129 carries through the seven games while the year before he had 300 carries in his 12 games played.

After his 2015 campaign, he was rumored to be No. 1 pick caliber.

On Friday, he showed exactly why the Cleveland Browns should take a look at him with that first pick.

