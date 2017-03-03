Arsenal decide on their top manager target if Wenger leaves this summer [Sun]

With Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal still up in the air, there is an increasing amount of uncertainty developing around the Emirates.

Now in his 21st year at the club, a lack of progress made on the pitch has frustrated plenty of supporters and you will not have to look too hard in north London to find a fan who can't wait to see Wenger move on.

And there is a very serious possibility that their wish could be granted this summer.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and following a turbulent period of criticism, has opted to delay making a decision on his future - despite a two-year extension being on the table.

Wenger's hesitancy has put the Arsenal hierarchy in an uncomfortable position and as a result, have drawn up a shortlist of possible replacements should the current manager choose to end his reign.

Thomas Tuchel from Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Leonardo Jardim of Monaco feature, however, they are all behind one man on the wishlist.

According to The Sun, the Arsenal board have decided Massimiliano Allegri is the man they want to replace Wenger.

The Juventus boss is believed to be interested in following his predecessor Antonio Conte to the Premier League.

The same report speculates that this term is likely to be Allegri's last in Turin after falling out with various first team stars of late - most notably, Leonardo Bonucci.

Therefore the timely departure of Wenger would also perfectly coincide with the Italian becoming available.

Since taking charge of the Old Lady in 2014, Allegri has guided them to two Serie A titles - and are well on their way to a third - as well two Coppa Italias and a Champions League final, so has just the kind of pedigree Arsenal fans will be hoping to see in a new manager.

Of course, Wenger could still throw a spanner in the works by signing a new deal at the Emirates.

It is thought he will make a decision either at the end of the month or in April. Until then, frustrated supporters will just have to grit their teeth.

