Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey proved doubters wrong with amazing NFL Combine performance

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most confusing players in the running back class of the 2017 NFL Draft.

On one hand, the former Stanford star back and punt returner put up astounding numbers at the collegiate level.

He posted an incredible 2,019 rushing yards, 645 receiving yards and 1,070 return yards for 14 total touchdowns through 14 games during his sophomore season in 2015 before amassing 1,603 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and 318 return yards along with 16 total touchdowns through 11 games this past season.

On the other hand, the 6-foot, 201-pounder has been the focus of a lot of doubt in terms of pure physicality and his athletic prowess heading into the draft.

For example, how could he handle taking hits from NFL-type middle linebackers?

With more riding on his NFL Combine performance than perhaps other athletes at his position, McCaffrey only put up 10 reps of the 225 bench press, but impressed in a number of other drills.

One of those was the vertical leap. Check out his hops below.

He also excelled in the 3-cone drill, raising eyebrows with a near record.

To add, he put forth a solid 40-yard dash time.

That’s exactly the type of breakaway speed that NFL scouts are looking for. Since McCaffrey projects to be a third-down specialist and perhaps also a slot receiver, it was an encouraging sign to see him nail that particular drill.

Along with Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, he was among the fastest running backs in the 40.

Here’s footage of McCaffrey going through position drills.

As you can see, he looked very comfortable taking handoffs and making his cuts while also taking part in route running, which he dominated.

As a result of his performance, NFL Network’s draft expert Mike Mayock had some high praise for him.

While a lot will happen from now until April 27, McCaffrey certainly did his best to address questions about his athleticism in his epic Combine performance.

It remains to be seen what team drafts him and in what round he goes off the board in.

