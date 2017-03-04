Paul Merson thinks one Man Utd player is damaging Paul Pogba

Paul Merson has been willingly ready to embarrass himself this season. Some of his predictions and rants have been well wide of the mark, and it's almost as though he knows it.

And in another turn, it seems he's at it again by making a bizarre claim about Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United.

According to the former Arsenal legend, Zlatan's presence in the United starting XI is having a negative effect on what his teammate is able to offer.

Article continues below

Both players made the move to Old Trafford over the summer, with Pogba costing a world record £89million, but it took him a while to get going back in the Premier League, making fans wait to see the best of him.

In recent weeks, both players have been looking their best as Jose Mourinho's revamped squad look to make a late assault on securing a spot in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Article continues below

A big part of their resurgence has been down to the partnership forged between Zlatan and Pogba, though Merson remains unconvinced that the two players are suited to each other's style of play.

"Paul Pogba needs to play higher up the pitch for me. He’s not a holding midfielder and you don’t pay £89m for someone to sit in front of your back four," Merson said as per the Daily Star.

"He needs to play where he can affect the game in the final third. That’s where his strengths are.

"United need a strong, physical, dominating midfielder who can boss games from deep, and that’s not him. He needs to play off the front man. The problem Pogba has is that Zlatan is not running away from anybody so the game is quite tight.

"There’s no-one with real pace stretching the opposition back four.

"That means Pogba doesn’t have a lot of space to operate in and it’s probably been an impediment to his game."

While he does make a good point, surely Mourinho would recognise this seeing as he's the man that sets the team up.

And judging by the stats, they seem to be getting on just fine. All five of Pogba's assists have been for Zlatan's goals, and while they could arguably be doing better, they're slotting into a new system in a new team in a new league.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms