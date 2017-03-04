By now, most UFC fans have heard the news that the interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 209 between Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) and Tony Ferguson (22-3) has been called off after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital for medical complications during his weight cut, as reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The UFC’s official statement on losing the headlining fight was as follows.

"UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues. He was treated and has been discharged.”

UFC president Dana White said, “It’s obviously a huge blow” and added that he hasn’t decided whether or not to reschedule the fight for later in the year, according to Okamoto.

It’s worth noting that was the third time a matchup between the two fighters has been canceled. They were supposed to square off in both 2015 and 2016, but both times the match fell apart due to injuries.

The timing of Nurmagomedov’s injury has been called into question from many across the injury.

However, Conor McGregor, the sport’s biggest name, saw the cancellation happening months in advance, as he commented on Nurmagomedov’s lack of consistency of merely stepping into the Octagon.

Is there anything the guy can’t do?

Add psychic powers to his list of talents.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two fighters will ever square off. If it’s up to Ferguson, the match will happen at some point.

But if you ask McGregor, he would say something like, “I told you so!”

