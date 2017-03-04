After what was beginning to feel like an age of constant chatter and bad mouthing, David Haye will finally meet Tony Bellew in the ring at the O2 Arena tonight.

The build-up to one of the biggest fights of the year so far has been marred by the pair's bitter feud which has bordered on the ridiculous at times.

And the weigh-ins on Friday saw the two Brits square up to each other once again - albeit with two hefty security guards stood between them.

If someone had started judging the fight from the weigh-ins Haye would have certainly edged it.

The former world champion (16st 9oz) came in at nearly a stone heavier than Bellew (15st 3lbs 8oz) and looked in particularly good shape ahead of the non-title bout.

Bellew, on the other hand, will be fighting at heavyweight for the first time in his career and is the heavy underdog in the eyes of the bookies.

The weigh-ins saw plenty of fans react on Twitter, with most fearing the worst for Bellew after seeing how they match up (or seemingly not) next to each other.

Of course, after the initial tweets come the memes.

One particular meme, which actually originated from a tweet posted by @DingDingBoxing, caught Haye's attention and his approval.

As you can see below, it mocks how the two fighters looked upon the scales and reads: "Haye looking shredded whilst bellew looks like ya dad on holiday when a fit girl walks by."

Brutal!

Anyway, Haye obviously liked it and forwarded it on to his 1.17 million followers with the tears of joy emoji.

We're just glad the fight is tonight before Haye and Bellew's beef escalated even further.

Can Bellew upset the odds and pull off a victory?

