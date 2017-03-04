Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Redknapp.

Jamie Redknapp makes bold prediction about where Arsenal will finish this season

Pundits are used to causing a stir with their comments and predictions, but Jamie Redknapp's latest offering is sure to get the folks at Arsenal Fan TV all riled up.

With the race for the top four well underway, it seems that half of the clubs involved are choking at crucial stages and ensuring that the battle to secure Champions League football goes down to the wire.

And he thinks Manchester United's rise under Jose Mourinho will see them secure one of the top spots, along with his former club Liverpool, who he believes will manage to rediscover enough form to see them cling on.

However, while he sees those two sides staying in the mix, he feels that there is one ever-present side ready to drop out, and thinks Arsenal will be the ones to drop out.

Speaking with the Metro, he said: “My top four if I was to pick at the moment is Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham and Man Utd, but it can soon change.”

So while he is initially going for the Gunners to drop out, it seems he still sees a glimmer of light for Arsene Wenger's men to claw it back.

Arsenal have been in patchy form recently, and will need to look over their shoulders with a resurgent Manchester United on their tail.

And a big part of United's return to form has been down to a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who Redknapp goes on to single out for special praise.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

"I can’t lie, at the start of the year I thought 'that’s a funny signing, will he get in the way of Marcus Rashford? Is he going to stop the development of any young players?'

"But the truth it is one of those inspirational signings that happen every so often.

“He’s the king there at the moment and he has been an inspired signing. Whoever bought him in whether it was Jose Mourinho or the owners, he has been one of the best free transfers ever.”

The 35-year-old bagged two goals last weekend to help United lift the EFL Cup, taking his tally for the season up to 26.

Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Arsene Wenger

