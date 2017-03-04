Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a funny message for Manchester United fans after winning Player of the Month

While there were plenty of Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubters when he arrived in England, there weren’t too many that could have predicted quite how impressive he’s been - apart from himself, of course.

The 35-year-old might be heading towards the end of his career but the Swede has already scored 26 goals this season, helping Manchester United fight on four fronts.

It’s fair to say that any doubters have been well and truly silenced by Zlatan’s brilliance.

Ibrahimovic’s recent form saw him land the club’s Player of the Month for February - and rightly so.

The Red Devils won six and draw once last month as they made ground on the top four in the league, progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, eased into the last-16 of the Europa League and won the EFL Cup.

Ibrahimovic's February

And it was all thanks to Ibrahimovic.

He scored seven goals in those seven matches, including a winner in the FA Cup against Blackburn and a brace in the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

So, in truth, the United supporters didn’t really have an alternative but to vote for Ibrahimovic for their Player of the Month.

And, after picking up the award, the striker didn’t disappoint with his acceptance speech.

“I want to say thank you to all of the fans that have voted for me as player of the month,” he said.

“Hopefully I can continue and keep making you happy and keep doing good.

“So thank you very much and keep voting for me because that is the right thing to do.”

Despite the arrogance of the comment, it’s hard to argue that it’s the ‘right thing to do’.

Mourinho wants second

Ibrahimovic has helped Jose Mourinho’s side transform their campaign after a slow start with the United boss even believing that they can now finish second in the league, while hoping they can complete an EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League treble.

"The second position is very difficult but it's very possible," said Mourinho.

"First is impossible. Second is possible and we have to fight for it.

"The Europa League is very difficult, but it's a target for us and, if we beat Rostov, we find ourselves in the quarter-final.

“For now it's just play - play against Bournemouth, play against Rostov, play against Chelsea [in the FA Cup quarter-final], play against Rostov again, and then let's see how we are in all the competitions, and try to make the right decisions."

With Ibrahimovic seemingly getting better as the campaign goes on, you certainly wouldn’t back against United from finishing in the top four and winning three trophies this season.

