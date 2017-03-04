Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher mocks Man Utd fans for winning the EFL Cup

Manchester United won the season's first piece of silverware last Sunday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton.

Pressure was on Jose Mourinho to deliver in his debut campaign as manager and, typical of the Portuguese's winning pedigree, he's done exactly that.

But the EFL Cup is just the beginning. Speaking after the game, Mourinho explained how he wants many more trophies at United before his three-year contract expires in 2019.

"I am very happy, I am very happy," he told the club's official website. "It was a big target for me to win a trophy with Manchester United but the reality is we want more.

"My contract is long, I have two more years plus this one so hopefully I can win something more this season. I know it is difficult, but the reality is we have to fight for more."

While Premier League glory is out of sight, United are on course for a treble should they also win the FA Cup and Europa League, which they're in the quater-finals and last 16 respectively.

And that prospect humours Jamie Carragher. Watching his old nemeses complete the treble would be hard but, in a recent Daily Mail column, he mocked United fans for how the tables have turned in recent years.

Back in 2001, when Liverpool won the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup, the Reds were laughed at by their rivals for completing the 'Mickey Mouse Treble'.

United, meanwhile, had completed a superior treble two years previously by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Quinton Fortune Jamie Carragher

What Carragher finds funny - let alone ironic - is how Red Devils supporters, in stark contrast to 15 years ago, would now celebrate the 'Mickey Mouse Treble' if they won it.

"It was August 2001, three months after the favourite season of my professional career had ended in a blaze of trophies and a place in the Champions League," he wrote.

"Manchester United's fans wanted to let Liverpool know what they thought of our unprecedented achievement.

"We'd become the first English club to win both domestic cup competitions, as well as the UEFA Cup but, unsurprisingly, there was no recognition from Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

"United's fans dubbed it the 'Mickey Mouse Treble', two years after completing their own treble. They told us ours was inferior.

"I've thought about that banner more and more since last Sunday, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic took centre stage at Wembley and won United the EFL Cup. One down, two to go.

"Would they call it the Mickey Mouse Treble at the end of this season? United are in an outstanding position to emulate what we achieved under Gerard Houllier.

"The League Cup has been secured, the Europa League looks there for the taking and the only possible cloud on the horizon is the collision with Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final."

