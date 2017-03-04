Cavaliers (42-18) 135, Hawks (34-27) 130

LeBron James (38/13/8) and Kyrie Irving (43/2/9) either scored or assisted on 117 of Cleveland’s 135 points in the high-scoring battle. In the win, the Cavs made an NBA record 25 three-pointers. The Hawks nearly erased their 25-point deficit late in the game, but the strong efforts of Paul Millsap (27/9/1) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (36/2/2) couldn’t quite complete the comeback attempt.

Knicks (25-37) 102, 76ers (23-38) 105

Dario Saric (21/10/4) led the way for Philadelphia and was one of seven players who scored in double-figures on the night for the home team. All five Knicks starters scored in double-figures as Lance Thomas (21/7/0) surprisingly outscored Carmelo Anthony (18/6/2), Derrick Rose (20/4/5) and Kristaps Porzingis (18/7/1).

Raptors (37-25) 114, Wizards (36-24) 106

DeMar DeRozan (32/13/5) continued his strong play in the absence of Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell (21/6/1) provided a very efficient 25 minutes off the bench. Washington’s dynamic duo of John Wall (30/8/7) and Bradley Beal (27/7/4) put up elite numbers, but also managed to take 45 of their team’s 92 field goal attempts on the night.

Heat (28-34) 99, Magic (23-39) 110

Orlando’s frontcourt of Aaron Gordon (21/10/1) and Nikola Vucevic (25/9/1) carried the scoring load for the home team. The Heat struggled badly shooting the ball, going 38.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. Goran Dragic (15/5/5) and Hassan Whiteside (15/18/0) were the only two Miami starters to score in double-figures.

Clippers (36-25) 101, Bucks (27-33) 112

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24/5/8) and Greg Monroe (24/5/5) inspired the Bucks to an impressive win over the floundering Clippers. Chris Paul (21/3/5) and Blake Griffin's (21/9/8) best efforts couldn't save the California team.

Grizzlies (36-26) 100, Mavericks (25-36) 104

Seth Curry (24/5/2) and Yogi Ferrell (17/2/5) combined 41 points as the Dallas Mavericks edged another game closer to .500. Mike Conley's (30/2/4) big night was in vain for Memphis.

Nets (10-50) 97, Jazz (38-24) 112

George Hill (34/2/7) shot an impressive 10-12 from the field as Utah cruised past the Nets. Derrick Favors (19/12/3) had a big-double-double for the Salt Lake City franchise.

Thunder (35-27) 111, Suns (20-42) 118

Russell Westbrook (48/17/9) was an assist away from another 40-point triple-double, but his team fell to the struggling Phoenix Suns. Eric Bledsoe (18/3/5) and Alan Williams (14/13/1) had big games for the Suns.

Spurs (47-13) 101, Pelicans (24-38) 98

San Antonio's big two of Kawhi Leonard (31/7/6) and LaMarcus Aldridge (21/15/0) helped the Spurs to see off the challenge of Anthony Davis (29/9/3) and DeMarcus Cousins (19/23/4).

Celtics (40-22) 115, Lakers (19-43) 95

Isaiah Thomas (18/2/8) and Al Horford (17/4/3) were two of six Celtics players to notch double figures at Staples Center. Jordan Clarkson (20/4/3) had a team-high for the Lakers, who are only trending in one direction.