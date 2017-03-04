Gary Neville would like to see two Premier League players at Man Utd

Manchester United fans can expect another busy transfer window based on recent speculation and comments made by Jose Mourinho.

While Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof continue to be linked with moves, Mourinho has hinted he already knows which players he wants to sign.

When asked how he plans to strengthen his squad, he said: "I cannot tell you! The only thing I tell you is that the job of my board is going to be difficult, but at the same time is easy.

"It's easy because I give names. I'm not giving what you ask me - qualities or positions. I give names. The difficulty is to get the names. It’s easy on one side, but very difficult on the other side.

"Normally the perfect market doesn't exists when you establish targets. It's very difficult to get exactly what you want, especially nowadays."

Griezmann's arrival is what fans want most, of course. Despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's majestic form, it's believed more firepower is needed up front if United are to make a strong title challenge.

But, if given the choice, who would club legend Gary Neville like to see at United? Well, in an interview with The Beautiful Game (see below), he answered just that.

In response to brother Phil explaining how their old employers need a player like N'Golo Kante, Neville said the Frenchman, alongside Eden Hazard, would be the two Premier League players he'd take.

"If you were saying to me which player would I like to see at United, I would say Kante, with Hazard not far behind," he said.

Neville's words don't really need explaining. While Kante has been outstanding in his two seasons for Leicester City and Chelsea, Hazard is a world-class talent and arguably the best player in the Premier League.

So highly does Neville rate Hazard, in fact, that he believes he possesses the ability to become one of the world's top players, alongside Gareth Bale and Neymar.

"Hazard has the ability to be in the sort of top three, four, five players in the world, with the likes of Neymar [and] Bale," he added.

"Obviously Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi are out there on their own, they're like a super planet.

"But when you think about Bale and Neymar, I think Hazard has got the ability to be in that bracket - and he should be doing more all the time.

"He is world class, the talent. It's just his levels of consistency to be able to produce it year in, yearout that I think is the question."

Hazard is undoubtedly one of the world's best in his position but, like Neville alludes to, inconsistency has so far prevented him from reaching his potential.

Now 26, the Belgian has been magnificent for Chelsea but infamously lost his form for the vast majority of last season, where the Blues failed to defend their title and finished 10th.

