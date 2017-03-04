Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Palermo.

Palermo would have an incredible XI if they didn't sell their star players

Having won just three matches all season, Palermo are in serious danger of getting relegated from Serie A.

The Rosanero have picked up just 15 points from their 26 matches and sit 18th, seven points adrift of safety. It’s looking very gloomy indeed for Diego Lopez’s side.

But it’s not always been dark times for Palermo.

In fact, they’ve had some incredible players down the years. So much so, that an XI of players they have sold in recent years is doing the rounds on Twitter - and it’s pretty incredible.

Take a look:

Goalkeeper | Salvatore Sirigu | Osasuna

Sirigu played 80 times for the Italian club but left in 2011 to join PSG. He was the PSG’s number one for four seasons before being replaced last season by Kevin Trapp.

He’s now at Osasuna on loan after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Sevilla.

US Citta di Palermo v Parma FC - Tim Cup

Right back | Darmian | Manchester United

Darmian may not be getting much of a look in at United but he’s still a respectable full-back. He only played 16 times for Palermo during his only campaign in 2010/11.

US Citta di Palermo v Juventus FC - Serie A

Left back | Emerson | Roma

Emerson may not be a household name yet but he will be soon. The 22-year-old has been impressing for Roma this season after spending the 2014/15 campaign at Palermo.

US Citta di Palermo v SS Lazio - Serie A

Centre back | Kamil Glik | Monaco

Glik has been a crucial member of Monaco’s team this season as they seek Ligue 1 glory. Palermo will probably regret selling him after just four appearances at the club with the Pole going onto bigger and better things.

US Citta di Palermo Unveils New Players Mauricio Pinilla and Kamil Glik

Centre back | Andrea Barzagli | Juventus

Palermo let Barzagli leave for Wolfsburg around £11 million - a decision which has proved to be a terrible one.

He spent two-and-a-half seasons in Germany before moving to Juventus where he remains. Numerous Serie A titles and 65 Italian caps later, Barzagli has established himself as an incredible defender.

Palermo's defender Andrea Barzagli (L)

Central midfield | Josip Ilicic | Fiorentina

Ilicic played three seasons for Palermo but they couldn’t prevent him from joining fellow Serie A side Fiorentina for £8 million. He’s since played more than 100 times for Viola, scoring an impressive 31 goals.

UC Sampdoria v US Citta di Palermo - Serie A

Central midfield | Franco Vazquez | Sevilla

Vazquez played more than 100 league games for Palermo and helped save them from relegation last season.

However, he moved to Sevilla last summer for £13 million and has helped them challenge for the La Liga this season, while they’re favourites to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

US Citta di Palermo v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Central midfield | Javier Pastore | PSG

Palermo can feel very pleased with the profit they made on Pastore after signing him for £3 million before selling him for £35 million just two seasons later.

The Argentine has since gone on to play more than 200 times for the French club but is struggling for regular first-team football this season.

US Citta di Palermo v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Striker | Paulo Dybala | Juventus

Dybala is being tipped as the next big thing in football as he’s already scored 35 goals for the Old Lady since signing from Palermo in 2015.

Palermo sold him for around £30 million but, if he continues to impress, the 23-year-old is going to be worth at least double that in a couple of years.

AC Siena v US Citta di Palermo - Serie A

Striker | Andrea Belotti | Torino

Like Dybala, Belotti is a 23-year-old striker on the verge of big things. Belotti has scored 19 goals in 23 Serie A matches this season, taking his tally to 33 in 62 for Torino since he arrived.

Just a reminder that Palermo sold him for just £5 million. Wow.

US Citta di Palermo v US Avellino - TIM Cup

Striker | Edinson Cavani | PSG

Cavani certainly splits opinion amongst football fans but there’s no denying his goalscoring record. At Palermo his record of 37 goals in 117 games wasn’t great and he was sold for £15 million to Napoli. Big mistake.

He bagged 104 in three seasons in Naples before moving to PSG for a massive £55 million.

And the Uruguayan has scored 117 goals in 183 matches in France to prove that Palermo really should have valued him higher.

AC Siena v US Citta di Palermo - Serie A

