Leading up to tonight's heavyweight grudge match between David Haye and Tony Bellew, the pair had their official weigh-in yesterday, and the Liverpudlian came in the lighter of the two.

Haye weighs almost a stone heavier than Bellew before the two enter the ring to put an end to all their years of bickering and anger towards each other.

Bellew is feeling in optimistic mood following the weigh-in, claiming that the added discrepancy in weight will do him more favours than Haye.

Bellew said: "He looks smaller than me, he looks fantastic though.

"I thought he would be lighter. I'm over the moon, he'll gas. Believe me. I won't be easy to hit in those first four rounds."

While Bellew thinks the big difference in weight would help him out, things started to get a little hot under the collar for him when examining Haye's physique:

"I could have been heavier if I wanted to. I chilled out this morning. I wanted to try my best to look really good. He's an amazing athlete. Aesthetically, I might even fancy him. I can't wait to get my hands on him."

Is love in the air for the two? That would certainly be a drastic turnaround based on their relationship thus far.

It sounds like it's more a case of Bellew wanting to hit the good looks out of Haye to be honest.

"First bell rings, he gives the slippery stance. Then he gets hit back, for the first time in six years, and he won't be too happy about it. At some point there will be some crazy stuff happening in there.

"When the fight goes out of him, fat boy is going to get him."

Bellew is hoping that his style of boxing and lower weight can surprise Haye, whose best days are beyond him, according to Bellew.

"We've heard all this before [about being the best Hayemaker ever]. It's gone from absolutely perfect, back and forth to Germany. He's laying the seeds for an excuse. He's going to quit, that's my dream scenario.

"After five or six rounds. David Haye quits and makes a disgrace of himself."

Bellew knows that even if Haye isn't at his best, he is still a very dangerous opponent, with very powerful punches. Bellew will need to be smart if he stands any chance against Haye, and his lighter weight could help him avoid any number of big hits.

Do you think Bellew's lighter weight will help him out against Haye? Or does Haye simply have too much about him?

