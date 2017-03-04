Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The two rivals will go at each other tomorrow.

Tony Bellew makes his prediction for David Haye bout

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Leading up to tonight's heavyweight grudge match between David Haye and Tony Bellew, the pair had their official weigh-in yesterday, and the Liverpudlian came in the lighter of the two.

Haye weighs almost a stone heavier than Bellew before the two enter the ring to put an end to all their years of bickering and anger towards each other.

Bellew is feeling in optimistic mood following the weigh-in, claiming that the added discrepancy in weight will do him more favours than Haye.

Article continues below

Bellew said: "He looks smaller than me, he looks fantastic though.

"I thought he would be lighter. I'm over the moon, he'll gas. Believe me. I won't be easy to hit in those first four rounds."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Paul Merson thinks one Man Utd player is damaging Paul Pogba

Paul Merson thinks one Man Utd player is damaging Paul Pogba

Arsenal decide on their top manager target if Wenger leaves this summer [Sun]

Arsenal decide on their top manager target if Wenger leaves this summer [Sun]

While Bellew thinks the big difference in weight would help him out, things started to get a little hot under the collar for him when examining Haye's physique:

"I could have been heavier if I wanted to. I chilled out this morning. I wanted to try my best to look really good. He's an amazing athlete. Aesthetically, I might even fancy him. I can't wait to get my hands on him."

Is love in the air for the two? That would certainly be a drastic turnaround based on their relationship thus far.

It sounds like it's more a case of Bellew wanting to hit the good looks out of Haye to be honest.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

"First bell rings, he gives the slippery stance. Then he gets hit back, for the first time in six years, and he won't be too happy about it. At some point there will be some crazy stuff happening in there.

"When the fight goes out of him, fat boy is going to get him."

Bellew is hoping that his style of boxing and lower weight can surprise Haye, whose best days are beyond him, according to Bellew.

"We've heard all this before [about being the best Hayemaker ever]. It's gone from absolutely perfect, back and forth to Germany. He's laying the seeds for an excuse. He's going to quit, that's my dream scenario.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

"After five or six rounds. David Haye quits and makes a disgrace of himself."

Bellew knows that even if Haye isn't at his best, he is still a very dangerous opponent, with very powerful punches. Bellew will need to be smart if he stands any chance against Haye, and his lighter weight could help him avoid any number of big hits.

Do you think Bellew's lighter weight will help him out against Haye? Or does Haye simply have too much about him?

Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Paul Merson thinks one Man Utd player is damaging Paul Pogba

Paul Merson thinks one Man Utd player is damaging Paul Pogba

Arsenal decide on their top manager target if Wenger leaves this summer [Sun]

Arsenal decide on their top manager target if Wenger leaves this summer [Sun]

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again