The Cleveland Cavaliers' front office has assembled quite the team around LeBron James. The King has been crying out for a playmaker in recent months and got his wish with the addition of Deron Williams. He was also given Kyle Korver, Andrew Bogut and Derrick Williams - in short, a wealth of veteran experience.

In response to Golden State's acquisition of Kevin Durant in the summer, James now has the deepest roster in the NBA at his disposal as the Cavs look to defend their title.

Friday night's game in Atlanta lay down a marker for the rest of the league - especially the Warriors - as Cleveland showed their ability from behind the three-point line.

To go along with Korver - one of the best shooters the league has ever seen - they have Channing Frye and Kyrie Irving. Richard Jefferson, Williams (Derrick), Iman Shumpert and Bron himself can also find their mark from range. Not to mention the injured JR Smith.

LIGHTS OUT

Their 135-130 victory at Philips Arena showcased just how devastating the Wine and Gold can be from distance, setting a new NBA regular-season record for made threes.

Irving, who was 5-8, and Williams, 3-4, led the way as Cleveland dropped an incredible 25 threes on just 46 attempts to surpass the previous best of 24.

It was fitting that Korver, returning to his former stomping ground for the first time, hit the record-setting shot after James had made the 24th team three.

DE JA VU

It is not the first time the Cavaliers have been lights out from deep against the Hawks. Their 25 threes on Friday night was a regular season record, but it only levelled the NBA record for any game (postseason or regular) which was set by the Cavs, against Atlanta in May 2016.

In a huge 123-98 in game two of their second-round series, the eventual NBA champions were led by seven Smith threes as they set an unprecedented record.

With Smith edging closer to a return, Tyronn Lue will only have more three-point shooting at his disposal, and it would come as no surprise to see the franchise break the record again one day.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Credit must go to the Hawks for keeping it close despite the visitors' incredible efficiency from behind the arc. Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard had big nights for the home team.

However, another loss to the Cavaliers proves the Hawks are some way from being truly relevant in the Eastern Conference.