Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Cleveland Cavaliers set impressive NBA regular-season record against Atlanta

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Cleveland Cavaliers' front office has assembled quite the team around LeBron James. The King has been crying out for a playmaker in recent months and got his wish with the addition of Deron Williams. He was also given Kyle Korver, Andrew Bogut and Derrick Williams - in short, a wealth of veteran experience. 

In response to Golden State's acquisition of Kevin Durant in the summer, James now has the deepest roster in the NBA at his disposal as the Cavs look to defend their title. 

Friday night's game in Atlanta lay down a marker for the rest of the league - especially the Warriors - as Cleveland showed their ability from behind the three-point line.

To go along with Korver - one of the best shooters the league has ever seen - they have Channing Frye and Kyrie Irving. Richard Jefferson, Williams (Derrick), Iman Shumpert and Bron himself can also find their mark from range. Not to mention the injured JR Smith.

LIGHTS OUT

Their 135-130 victory at Philips Arena showcased just how devastating the Wine and Gold can be from distance, setting a new NBA regular-season record for made threes. 

Irving, who was 5-8, and Williams, 3-4, led the way as Cleveland dropped an incredible 25 threes on just 46 attempts to surpass the previous best of 24. 

It was fitting that Korver, returning to his former stomping ground for the first time, hit the record-setting shot after James had made the 24th team three. 

DE JA VU

It is not the first time the Cavaliers have been lights out from deep against the Hawks. Their 25 threes on Friday night was a regular season record, but it only levelled the NBA record for any game (postseason or regular) which was set by the Cavs, against Atlanta in May 2016. 

In a huge 123-98 in game two of their second-round series, the eventual NBA champions were led by seven Smith threes as they set an unprecedented record. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

With Smith edging closer to a return, Tyronn Lue will only have more three-point shooting at his disposal, and it would come as no surprise to see the franchise break the record again one day.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Credit must go to the Hawks for keeping it close despite the visitors' incredible efficiency from behind the arc. Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard had big nights for the home team.

However, another loss to the Cavaliers proves the Hawks are some way from being truly relevant in the Eastern Conference.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LeBron James
Atlanta Hawks
Southeast Division

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again