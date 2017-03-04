Mikael Silvestre's best XI of former teammates is absolutely incredible

Mikael Silvestre was never the best of defenders and yet, under Sir Alex Ferguson, he was a rock in Manchester United's back four.

Nine trophy-laden years at Old Trafford yielded five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.

He, alongside the likes of Gary Neville, Jaap Stam and Rio Ferdinand, helped forge a solid defensive line that dominated English football during the early noughties.

Having also played for Inter Milan and the France national team, a shock move to Arsenal followed in 2008 before stints at Werder Bremen and Portland Timbers in the MLS.

Then, at the age of 36 in 2014, he retired from professional football to pursue a career in coaching.

Silvestre has since made a name for himself in the media, too, having recently warned Anthony Martial of 'doing a Paul Pogba' and leaving United.

The Frenchman also appeared on Sky Sports' The Fantasy Football Club on Saturday where, as most guests do on the show, he named his 'One2Eleven' of former teammates.

And it's absolutely incredible - so good, in fact, that Silvestre left out the great Cristiano Ronaldo, who he played with for five years at United. Here's his XI:

GOALKEEPER: EDWIN VAN DER SAR

"What stood out for me is his consistency and his professionalism. You want to be able to play from the back and he was really good with his feet. There was safety with Edwin."

LEFT-BACK: LILIAN THURAM

"He was a true warrior and a very good leader. He wasn't very good technically when he first broke into Monaco's team but then he got better and better and his mentality was superb."

CENTRE-BACK: JAAP STAM

"There was Rio Ferdinand, there was Wes Brown but Jaap was an unbelievable defender. One versus one, it was impossible to get past him."

CENTRE-BACK: MARCEL DESAILLY

"If you were a striker, you wouldn't try and go to beat these guys. Marcel was like his nickname - The Rock - because he was very strong one versus one."

RIGHT-BACK: JAVIER ZANETTI

"He was a machine with both feet, he could play on the right as well. He was a true professional and played so many games for Inter."

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: ROY KEANE

"When you say a born winner, that's what he is. He wanted to win every single game, every exercise in training, be his best and make sure he was on the winning side."

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: PATRICK VIEIRA

"I think Patrick and Roy would form a great partnership because they would understand each other. He was very laid-back off the pitch but when he was on, he was a true livewire."

RIGHT WING: ROBERTO BAGGIO

"He was the maestro, very good with both feet and a football genius. You don't play with so many players like this."

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: ZINEDINE ZIDANE

"He could have been the best player. He was the same as Baggio but bigger and stronger and in the modern game where you have to play so many games in a season."

LEFT WING: THIERRY HENRY

"There is a reason why he has so many caps for France and the record for goals scored. He has done extremely well. Seeing him reach the top like he did was unbelievable."

STRIKER: BRAZILIAN RONALDO

"The best player. Phenomenal. He was from another planet and unplayable simply because he was so fast, you couldn't get to him. He was lightning quick and he could play with both feet."

Host Max Rushden summed up Silvestre's XI perfectly with one tweet.

