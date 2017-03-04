Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye.

Video of David Haye's top 10 knockouts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After months and months of hype, the day has finally arrived: David Haye vs Tony Bellew at the O2.

The pair have traded verbals ever since the fight was announced back in November with the two fighters clearly having a genuine hatred for each other.

The ‘Hayemaker’ is heavy favourite to beat ‘The Bomber’ with the Bermondsey-born fighter rated as 1/5 on with many bookmakers.

Article continues below

And, after the weigh-in on Friday afternoon, it hardly takes a boxing expert to work out why Haye is expected to triumph.

Haye showed off his incredible physique, while he mocked Bellew for appearing ‘fat’.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

But Haye hasn’t fought for a title since beating Dereck Chisora in July 2012 - winning the WBO International heavyweight title - and he will be hoping for to take the WBC cruiserweight champion title off Bellew.

It may have been five years since his last title fight but there’s no denying Haye’s experience. He’s 28-2 in his career and has been nicknamed the ‘Hayemakaker’ for a reason.

And a video on YouTube shows Haye’s top 10 knockouts in his career. The clip shows the sheer strength Haye possesses and Bellew has every reason to be fearful after watching it.

Take a look:

If Haye gets his wish, he will be causing plenty of damage to his opponent tonight.

"He's going to find out what it's like to be hit by a heavyweight. He's never been hit by a heavyweight before. No one punches like I do. It's a whole different sport,” Haye said at the weigh-in.

“I predict a spectacular, violent knockout. This guy will never fight again."

We certainly don't envy Bellew being on the end of a famous Haye 'Hayemaker' tonight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again