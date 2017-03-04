After months and months of hype, the day has finally arrived: David Haye vs Tony Bellew at the O2.

The pair have traded verbals ever since the fight was announced back in November with the two fighters clearly having a genuine hatred for each other.

The ‘Hayemaker’ is heavy favourite to beat ‘The Bomber’ with the Bermondsey-born fighter rated as 1/5 on with many bookmakers.

Article continues below

And, after the weigh-in on Friday afternoon, it hardly takes a boxing expert to work out why Haye is expected to triumph.

Haye showed off his incredible physique, while he mocked Bellew for appearing ‘fat’.

Article continues below

But Haye hasn’t fought for a title since beating Dereck Chisora in July 2012 - winning the WBO International heavyweight title - and he will be hoping for to take the WBC cruiserweight champion title off Bellew.

It may have been five years since his last title fight but there’s no denying Haye’s experience. He’s 28-2 in his career and has been nicknamed the ‘Hayemakaker’ for a reason.

And a video on YouTube shows Haye’s top 10 knockouts in his career. The clip shows the sheer strength Haye possesses and Bellew has every reason to be fearful after watching it.

Take a look:

If Haye gets his wish, he will be causing plenty of damage to his opponent tonight.

"He's going to find out what it's like to be hit by a heavyweight. He's never been hit by a heavyweight before. No one punches like I do. It's a whole different sport,” Haye said at the weigh-in.

“I predict a spectacular, violent knockout. This guy will never fight again."

We certainly don't envy Bellew being on the end of a famous Haye 'Hayemaker' tonight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms