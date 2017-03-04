Valtteri Bottas has recently admitted that his recent switch to Mercedes was "a bigger thing than he expected".

Of course, this is normal, after all, it is a major step up from his previous role at Williams.

Bare in mind expectation is very high on Bottas, as he will be expected to mount a full challenge to Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.

Mercedes will also hope he will contribute to yet another constructors world championship.

However, Bottas himself will have to step up his game overall.

Having never won a Formula One race before, Bottas knows he will be competing at the front of the grid regularly for the first time in his career.

This brings about a new challenge which he will be unfamiliar with. His main rival Hamilton will be no stranger to leading from the front, and it could take Bottas a while to adapt to his new surroundings.

The Finn said: "I still think there's work to do, as changing teams is maybe a slightly bigger thing than I initially thought it would be. But it's not a hurdle than you cannot go over, I think it's definitively something that I can do and I've been working flat out since the announcement to get comfortable with everything."

However, it will be very significant as to exactly how quickly he can adapt, as Ferrari and Red Bull undoubtedly will be improved from last year and will look to seriously challenge the recent dominance of Mercedes.

If Bottas can't handle the pressure of driving at Mercedes, he could well find himself placed below the likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Yet, Bottas is willing to embrace the challenge, and said: "I definitely feel more comfortable every day.

"For example, getting in this morning and having breakfast here it already felt normal, so that's a good feeling.

"But there's definitively a big difference compared to last week, because this was the first proper time of working as unit, as a team, on track, with the engineers, finding performance, and I learned very much from it every day."

These are confident words from Bottas, and he will need every bit of that confidence if he is to stand any chance in defeating his main championship rival Hamilton.

Certainly if Bottas is to overcome the odds and win the world championship, it will be one of the greatest shocks in modern times.

Like Nico Rosberg, Bottas will need a lot of luck to beat Hamilton as he is firm favourite to win this year's championship.

If Hamilton avoids as many retirements as he had in 2016, then Bottas will find it very hard to win his maiden Formula 1 world championship.

