Boxing

Haye v Bellew weigh in..

David 'The Haymaker' Haye uses twitter to attack Tony Bellew…again

David Haye has used his Twitter feed this morning to hit out at Tony Bellew, yet again, before their fight which is being broadcast on Sky Box office this Saturday night.

Haye said: “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We have a big day today, Sky Box office, I’m going to do some damage, I’m going to do my thing.

"Haven’t had a boxing match since May 2016; so it’s been a while. I’ve missed it, and here we are again.

"So don’t miss it, do not miss it, it’s going to be fun. Saw him in the scales yesterday; I’m in good healthy shape. You know Aidan Goggins my nutritionist has got things just right.”

Haye’s Twitter rant hits upon the comments made to Sky Sports News yesterday when he said that Bellew “ate pies” to develop into a heavyweight.

“Who’s Bellew’s nutritionist Ronald McDonald!?

"Honestly I was really disappointed when he took his top off yesterday. I was expecting to see that some form of training had been done. But clearly, he’s been training his fork to his mouth non-stop.”

These latest claims come after the weigh-in yesterday, where the Hayemaker was actually a stone heavier than his opponent.

Haye weighed in at 16st and 9oz, whilst Bellew weighted in at 15st 8oz.

Haye v Bellew has been a bad tempered affair to say the least. Both fighters have broken British Boxing Board of Control regulations repeatedly. Including, during one particularly fiery press conference, where Haye landed a controversial punch on Bellew.

Haye continued his assertions that Bellew was not ready for this fight, but concluded that he would have his chance to prove him wrong in the ring on Saturday night live on Sky Box office.

Haye then implored people to tune in and watch it as it was going to be amazing.

“But anyway that’s not my problem; he’s got his chance tonight on Sky Box office. And if you ain’t got Sky, you can still watch it on their website, skysports.com/boxofficelive. So no excuses not to see it. Tune in it’s going to be amazing,” Haye commented.

