Football

Pogba.

Paul Pogba shows incredible pace against Bournemouth

Football News
24/7

After signing for £89 million, every little detail of Paul Pogba’s performance is heavily scrutinised by pundits and football fans.

The Frenchman became the world’s most expensive player last summer in a deal that dominated the transfer window.

It took the midfielder a little to settle upon his return to Old Trafford, but he’s recently demonstrated just how good he can really be.

The 23-year-old has produced some brilliant displays of late which have allowed the Red Devils to gain ground on the top four, win the EFL Cup and also reach the latter stages of the FA Cup and the Europa League.

His silky skills and passing ability are just two aspects of his game that United supporters are thoroughly enjoying at the moment.

However, pace isn’t something you’d immediately associate with the former Juventus star.

But maybe we should.

That’s because, in the early stages of his side’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Pogba showed incredible pace to get on the end of a Luke Shaw pass.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Pogba surged past a couple of opponents before failing to finish when one-on-one with Artur Boruc.

Twitter reacts

While his finish wasn’t great, his speed took everyone by surprise. Just check out the reaction on Twitter:

United know that a victory against Eddie Howe’s side would finally move them above sixth in the table.

With Liverpool and Arsenal facing each other later in the day, Jose Mourinho knows that a victory for his team would lift them up to fourth.

If Pogba had put his chance away, then it would have given the home side the perfect start.

He may need to improve on his finishing ability but he definitely doesn’t need to work to his speed.

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Bournemouth
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

