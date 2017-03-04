As the buzzer sounded during February’s NBA All-Star Game, the West triumphed over the East 192-182.

That Sunday in New Orleans provided plenty of entertainment as there were signature moments for every star represented in the game and enough highlights to fuel three YouTube montages.

Unfortunately, the response to the big event wasn’t quite as overwhelmingly positive as it had been in years past. People expect the stars on display during these games to be going at 100 percent during this exhibition.

For at least a decade, the All-Star game has been a highlight factory that only becomes a serious contest in the fourth quarter as the best lineups for each conference try to bring home the win.

Even as the scoring numbers have skyrocketed in recent years, it hasn’t led to any close finishes or the ability of one team to storm back in an effort to steal the game in the waning minutes.

Many observers were left wondering how to make the event more entertaining over the course of the entire contest as the middle portions looked like lay-up lines this year.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN reports that Adam Silver, the NBA’s commissioner, said that Chris Paul reached out to him after this year’s exhibition to brainstorm ways to make the game a bit more competitive.

The head man also said: “Chris said, ‘We need to fix this. There is kind of a group-think notion out there that when you have general managers and coaches in essence saying, ‘Go easy, don’t forget this is just for fun.’”

CP3 is the head of the Players’ Union and holds a great deal of clout among his fellow players, so he’s clearly not the only one thinking about how to get the most out the All-Star game.

One reported change that the Los Angeles Clippers guard was in favor of was a captain based drafting system which might break up some of the huge concentrations of talent in the current system.

While he wouldn’t directly okay that idea, Silver is definitely mulling some kind of change as one of the NBA’s flagship events might be in need of a makeover.

People have discussed adding a four-point shot and while that addition may not be the thing that solves this problem once and for all, the NBA is dedicated to tweaking this game by next year to present the best possible product on the floor.

By next year, we could have the first close game going into the final two minutes in a long time, which would be good for fans and even better for the league.