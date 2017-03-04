Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

McIlroy scores a wonder shot on the 14th .

Video: Rory McIlroy fires hole-out eagle to lead WGC-Mexico Championship

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

World number three Rory McIlroy is top of the leaderboard of the WGC-Mexico Championship after scoring a 6-under 65 during the second round at the Chapultepec Golf Club.

McIlroy three putted the first hole, but scored three birdies on the front nine to take a score of 31 onto the back nine.

It was McIlroy’s miracle shot, which came on the 14th hole, that has stolen the headlines, however.

Article continues below

After landing an exquisite tee-shot in the middle of the fairway, the Northern Irishmen hit a beautiful approach shot that will not be quickly forgotten.

From 152 yards out, McIlroy’s shot bounced off the side of the green and then rolled tantalisingly down into the cup, earning the world number three an eagle and rapturous applause.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

McIlroy’s second round wonder shot at Chapultepec joins American Jordan Spieth’s extraordinary chip on the 16th as a contender for shot of the second round.

The end of the day see’s McIlroy move two shots clear of the field at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

On Sky Sports, McIlroy described his second round performance as being great overall.

"Overall great," McIlroy said. "I'm in a great position, leading going into the weekend, but I feel like I could have been a few more ahead.

"I tried to approach this week not with low expectations, but just to see how it went, take each day as it came and through the first two days I'm in a good position.

"My body feels good, which is the most important thing I think, and if I can continue to play the way I have I've got a great chance this week."

Coincidentally, McIlroy also shares the joint-low round of the day score with English golfer Andy Sullivan, who himself scored a remarkable eagle from the right side of the fairway on the 9th.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again