World number three Rory McIlroy is top of the leaderboard of the WGC-Mexico Championship after scoring a 6-under 65 during the second round at the Chapultepec Golf Club.

McIlroy three putted the first hole, but scored three birdies on the front nine to take a score of 31 onto the back nine.

It was McIlroy’s miracle shot, which came on the 14th hole, that has stolen the headlines, however.

After landing an exquisite tee-shot in the middle of the fairway, the Northern Irishmen hit a beautiful approach shot that will not be quickly forgotten.

From 152 yards out, McIlroy’s shot bounced off the side of the green and then rolled tantalisingly down into the cup, earning the world number three an eagle and rapturous applause.

McIlroy’s second round wonder shot at Chapultepec joins American Jordan Spieth’s extraordinary chip on the 16th as a contender for shot of the second round.

The end of the day see’s McIlroy move two shots clear of the field at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

On Sky Sports, McIlroy described his second round performance as being great overall.

"Overall great," McIlroy said. "I'm in a great position, leading going into the weekend, but I feel like I could have been a few more ahead.

"I tried to approach this week not with low expectations, but just to see how it went, take each day as it came and through the first two days I'm in a good position.

"My body feels good, which is the most important thing I think, and if I can continue to play the way I have I've got a great chance this week."

Coincidentally, McIlroy also shares the joint-low round of the day score with English golfer Andy Sullivan, who himself scored a remarkable eagle from the right side of the fairway on the 9th.

