WrestleMania 33 is now less than a month away and fans still have no idea if one of the more quirky matches on the bill will materialize.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was scheduled to face his rival the Big Show in the ring down in Orlando Florida and the match would have been an absolute showcase of two titans duking it out.

Now the rub would be that the match is unlikely to happen now and the former WWE champion says that blame rests solely with Superman in this case.

Shaq has repeatedly refuted these claims and said on his podcast that the issues with the match are coming from the WWE’s side but couldn’t delve into the details.

Big Show recently told ESPN.com that Shaq’s weight issues are the main cause of the uncertainty surrounding their bout in Florida next month.

The World’s Largest Athlete said: “It’s on Shaq. He has to figure things out in his own camp. Maybe he is just too scared to show up because he’s too busy riding around singing karaoke with John Cena and going to Krispy Kreme and getting fatter every week.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt.

“It’s on him, He has to weigh these consequences in his own mind. Does he want the world to know how fat and out of shape he is? Or does he want to sit back and talk s--- into a podcast?”

All of these comments are scalding from a man who saw the Diesel firsthand in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year.

Both sides seem to be at fault here as Big Show has been chronicling his transformation on social media during this entire process, but the WWE could have reasons for pulling the plug.

Hopefully, the friction between these two titans will make the company reconsider their stance and decide to throw the match back on the docket before April rolls around.

The chemistry between Shaq and Big Show is something that audiences should not be robbed of because of weight concerns.

A four-time WWE champion has answered the bell and gotten himself in prime shape and maybe if the Big Aristotle can show some progress on that front, this clash can be saved before it is too late.