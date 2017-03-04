Zlatan Ibrahimovic elbows Tyrone Mings after getting stamped on the head

Well, where do you begin?

An exhilerating first half between Manchester United and Bournemouth saw Marcos Rojo open the scoring in the 23rd minute with his first league goal for the club.

Seventeen minutes later, though, Joshua King made it 1-1 from the penalty spot after Phil Jones brought Marc Pugh down inside the box.

Article continues below

It was end-to-end action at Old Trafford, with both sides missing countless opportunities.

But the game quickly descended into chaos when Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head after a challenge between the two.

Article continues below

It was a shocking moment that looked even worse on slow-motion replay. Ibrahimovic then exacted revenge moments later by landing a blatant elbow on Mings, who collapsed to the floor.

And yet, somehow, neither player was sent off by referee Kevin Freind, who has since been destroyed on social media for bottling it.

See below for a video of Mings' horrific stamp (0:02) and Ibrahimovic's elbow (0:07).

MINGS STAMPS ON IBRA; IBRA ELBOWS MINGS

Disgusting behaviour from both of them. Mings' stamp was vile, but Ibrahimovic is exerienced enough to know not to react.

But this is Ibrahimovic we're talking about here, so instead, he seized his opportunity to leather the centre-back in the face.

Safe to say football fans were shocked and angered by what they saw, with everyone asking the same question: how on earth were they not dismissed? Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

What's worse is how, amidst all the drama, Friend saw it fit to show Andrew Surman a red card for a second bookable offence. What a joke.

Ibrahimovic and Mings' violent clash was perhaps to be expected, though, given what happened earlier on in the first half.

In the footage below, Ibrahimovic literally threw the 23-year-old to the ground. Oh, and you won't be surprised to hear he didn't get carded on that occasion either.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms