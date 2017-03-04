Jose Mourinho confronted Tyrone Mings at half-time after Zlatan Ibrahimovic incident

The first-half between Manchester United and Bournemouth was already an entertaining 45 minutes as it headed into injury time.

Marcos Rojo had put the home side ahead but Bournemouth, who had threatened throughout the half, drew level through a Josh King penalty.

But the action was far from finished. In fact, it was just starting.

Article continues below

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings were involved in a clash with the Swede hauling the Bournemouth defender to the ground off the ball.

Mings then shockingly appeared to purposely stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head without referee Kevin Friend witnessing it.

Article continues below

Just moments later, though, Ibrahimovic got his revenge with an elbow on Mings - an act that, once again, looked deliberate.

Amazingly, neither Ibrahimovic or Mings received cards for his actions but Andrew Surman - who had previously been harshly booked for a tackle on Luke Shaw - was shown a second yellow for pushing Ibrahimovic.

It was carnage.

Zlatan was obviously fortunate to remain on the pitch but Mings’ action were probably the most shocking. Stamping on an opponents head is pretty awful and it’s lucky how he didn’t cause more damage.

And one man that wasn’t happy with it was a certain Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss was seen confronting Mings in the dugout before the teams emerged for the second-half. Quite what Mourinho said to Mings is unknown but he was probably telling the defender how he deserved an elbow for what he had done to his star man.

Mourinho confronts Mings

Whatever he said, United fans were absolutely loving it.

Twitter reacts

Check out the best reaction:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms