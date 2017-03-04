The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has been more active in the news than he has in the ring lately, but for a very good reason as he tries to lure Shaquille O’Neal to the ring for a clash at WrestleMania 33.

Although fans at one stage thought it was a done deal, Shaq came out last week and confirmed that it’s not happening, and refused to take the blame.

TRASH TALK

That’s the reason Big Show continued the trash talk, in the hope that he could make something happen but now he’s turned his focus onto a different athlete altogether – Conor McGregor.

The Notorious has made his feelings clear towards the WWE roster, but hasn’t ruled out a potential WrestleMania appearance down the line.

However, when speaking to Brian Mazique recently, Big Show hit out at the Irishman for running his mouth, calling him a little dog that barks.

He said: “Who’s Conor McGregor going to fight? I’ve dated women bigger than Conor McGregor.

“He runs his mouth all the time, he’s going to knock this person out and he’s gonna do that. He reminds me of that little dog that runs around yapping all the time with a cigar in his mouth. In his weight class, he is a monster. What does he weight? 135?”

'DIFFERENT LEVEL'

When told he fights in the 155-pound division, he added: “155, okay. Again, I’ve dated women bigger than him.

“I appreciate him. He’s a little dog that barks, okay, that’s cool. He’s an amazing athlete in his weight class. An amazing athlete.

“Now when he starts talking trash to Big E Langston or somebody like that, I mean, Braun Strowman would floss his teeth with Conor McGregor, I mean, please, it’s a completely different level.

“I like Conor McGregor, I love how he runs his yap, but sometimes, I mean, that’s like me talking about how I’m going to dunk on Shaq.

“I mean, that’s completely insane, I have like a two-inch vertical, you know that.”

The timing of these comments seem quite convenient, as we know Big Show has been trying – and failed – to get Shaq to Orlando and WWE do want to do business with McGregor.

Perhaps he could follow in Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps when he appeared at WrestleMania 24 to defeat The Big Show, especially now that he's in better shape.

Regardless of that, there’s no denying it would be a sight to behold if The Big Show was destroying McGregor in the middle of the ring on April 2.

What do you make of The Big Show’s remarks on Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

