Growing up on the West Coast in the 1990s and watching Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal dominate the early 2000s, it's no surprise that Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers when he was young.

Thomas and the Celtics visited the Staples Center on Friday night and made quick work of their longtime rivals, earning an easy 115-95 victory. Thomas, of course, led the way for Boston, scoring 18 points in 26 minutes of game action.

After the game, Thomas spoke with reporters about what a win against the historic Los Angeles franchise meant to him and he admitted it was an important one.

According to Jay King of MassLive.com, Thomas said that, prior to joining the Celtics, he'd always been interested in one day playing for the Lakers:

Thomas has plenty of experience in the Western Conference, as he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2011 and spent his first three seasons there, playing in the same Pacific Division as the Lakers. He then spent half a season in Phoenix with the Suns before he was traded to Boston in the middle of the 2014-15 season.

Now, though, Thomas is a Celtic through and through. He's been embraced by the city of Boston and has turned into an All-Star player in his time with the squad.

This season, he's averaging an impressive 29.4 points (the second-best scoring average in the NBA) and 6.2 assists per game and has the Celtics sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record. Boston trails current No. 1 seed Cleveland by three games.

Thomas recently had his franchise-record 43-game streak of scoring 20 or more points broken, but his name will be in the Celtics' record books for a long time. Now, his focus is on reaching the NBA Finals and bringing title No. 18 to Boston.

With a young core of players and several high draft picks in this year's draft, the Celtics could have their best shot at a title in the coming seasons. Still, with Thomas on board, it's safe to say Boston will be a tough out for whoever it faces in the coming playoff run.

With such a bright future ahead of him in Boston, it seems young Isaiah's dream of playing for the Lakers is unlikely to ever happen. However, Thomas is clearly OK with that and Celtics' fans are more than happy to keep him around for a long time.