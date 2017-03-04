The PGA Tour is currently at Mexico City where the WGC-Mexico Championship commenced on March 2 at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Naucalpan.

All eyes were on marquee names like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and Lee Westwood, however, it was Sergio Garcia who too held the limelight with an impressive bunker shot, which nearly ended up in the hole.

The Spaniard is aiming to return to form after a brilliant outing at the Dubai Desert Classic earlier this month.

Article continues below

Garcia was 16th at that moment when he attempted the shot and almost perfected it, hitting it from the sand trap towards the top of the ridge while the sloppy turf helped the momentum of the shot to go for the hole at once.

Much to the amazement of the spectators, as well as the commentators, the turn of events took everyone by surprise and they expected the impossible to happen, but it was not meant to be.

Article continues below

The ball rolled towards the hole in rapid pace, yet stopped inches before the hole, although Garcia’s spontaneity and brilliance was applauded by the crowd present at the venue.

The 37-year-old was seen visibly pleased with the outcome, even though he would have been happier if the ball landed in the hole which might have given him an advantage going forward in the tournament.

He spoke with Doug Bell from PGA TOUR Radio after round one, and admitted that the greens at the Mexican course are tricky and tough to read, but he was glad in terms of his own display.

Garcia generally prefers the left to right shot which was the route he took for the bunker shot, ultimately yielding dividends.

Rory McIlroy is the leader through two rounds of the tournament, while Phil Mickelson remains tied for second along with Justin Thomas and Ross Fisher, two shots back.

Garcia will be hoping to gain places before the championship concludes on Sunday, but it is highly unlikely he would be finishing within the top ten.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms