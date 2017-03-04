Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows Kevin Friend who's really in charge during Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth

Having been sixth in the Premier League table since November 6, 2016, Saturday's early kick-off provided an excellent opportunity for Manchester United to climb into the top four places.

They welcomed Bournemouth to Old Trafford, and in an incredibly open first half full of chances, United took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Marcos Rojo, who cleverly redirected Antonio Valencia's low drive into the bottom corner.

However, the struggling visitors levelled the score five minutes from the interval after Phil Jones' rash challenge gave away a penalty, which former Man Utd youngster Joshua King converted.

With the football being more than entertaining, the game sparked into life in first half stoppage time following a series of quite ridiculous moments involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings.

Referee loses control

It started when Mings stamped on the head of Ibrahimovic, who had fallen to the floor after running into Wayne Rooney, and, as you would expect, it wasn't long before United's talisman got his own back.

Just seconds later, the 35-year-old, already on a yellow card, appeared to elbow Mings on the side of the face as both players tried to win a ball in the air that had been clipped into the box.

Both incidents were worthy of dismissals, but Bournemouth's Andrew Surman was the only player who ended up being sent off after he vented his frustration at Ibrahimovic's elbow by pushing the United forward to the ground.

It was a period in which referee Kevin Friend bottled big decisions, completely lost control, and his failure to take charge of the situation was highlighted by the fact that he didn't even seem to realise he'd already booked Surman before giving him a second yellow.

Rather than sending Ibrahimovic off, Friend instead had a lengthy conversation with the big Swede and his captain Wayne Rooney, in what looked like a final warning.

However, as you can see in the video below, it was more like the other way round, with Zlatan walking up to the 45-year-old referee and making his feelings clear in no uncertain terms:

In the 72nd minute, Ibrahimovic saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Artur Boruc, and the 1-1 result means the Red Devils remain in sixth position in the league table.

Check out some of the best reaction to Ibra showing Friend who's boss below:

