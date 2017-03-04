UFC fans and analysts were stunned on Friday when it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn’t be competing at UFC 209.

Weight cutting was the issue that caused the Dagestan native to be hospitalised, and it resulted in his interim lightweight championship fight with Tony Ferguson being called off because of doctors’ orders.

While everyone has had their say on Nurmagomedov pulling out of yet another fight, focus did turn to the UFC attempting to salvage the co-main event on Saturday night, but to no avail as Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur has been bumped up to go on before the Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson rematch.

However, the organisation did attempt to keep El Cucuy on the card, and despite fans calling for Nate Diaz to step up last minute, while Eddie Alvarez also wanted in - it was fellow lightweight Michael Johnson who revealed on Twitter that Ferguson turned down the opportunity to fight him on short notice.

Johnson - who lost to The Eagle at UFC 205 - posted: “I was ready and willing! To make that title weight for last minute. Unfortunately @TonyFergusonXT declined it. Catch ya around next time!”

Ferguson did issue a response on Twitter, he replied: “Respect for your willingness to step in. @UFC told me it wasn’t for the title and it was for less pay. Willing to fight you for right price.”

Ferguson went on to expand on those claims when speaking to UFC’s Megan Olivi, saying: “They wanted to cut my pay.

“They didn’t want to offer me a title shot. They didn’t want me to do anything along those lines. I understand it’s a business.

“But I’m a man, I have a family to support and [I understand] the business, but the time and effort that I put into this – especially Khabib – it just kind of sucks. It’s just a really, really crappy thing to go through.”

This marks the third time the fight has failed to materialise, and while it’s a massive loss to not have Ferguson on the card at all, you can’t argue with his reasons for not taking on Johnson on short notice.

