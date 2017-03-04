Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ferguson rejected a last-minute alternative.

Tony Ferguson could have competed at UFC 209 but rejected last-minute fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

UFC fans and analysts were stunned on Friday when it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn’t be competing at UFC 209.

Weight cutting was the issue that caused the Dagestan native to be hospitalised, and it resulted in his interim lightweight championship fight with Tony Ferguson being called off because of doctors’ orders.

CALLED OFF

While everyone has had their say on Nurmagomedov pulling out of yet another fight, focus did turn to the UFC attempting to salvage the co-main event on Saturday night, but to no avail as Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur has been bumped up to go on before the Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson rematch.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, the organisation did attempt to keep El Cucuy on the card, and despite fans calling for Nate Diaz to step up last minute, while Eddie Alvarez also wanted in - it was fellow lightweight Michael Johnson who revealed on Twitter that Ferguson turned down the opportunity to fight him on short notice.

Johnson - who lost to The Eagle at UFC 205 - posted: “I was ready and willing! To make that title weight for last minute. Unfortunately @TonyFergusonXT declined it. Catch ya around next time!”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Ferguson did issue a response on Twitter, he replied: “Respect for your willingness to step in. @UFC told me it wasn’t for the title and it was for less pay. Willing to fight you for right price.”

CUTTING HIS PAY

Ferguson went on to expand on those claims when speaking to UFC’s Megan Olivi, saying: “They wanted to cut my pay.

“They didn’t want to offer me a title shot. They didn’t want me to do anything along those lines. I understand it’s a business.

“But I’m a man, I have a family to support and [I understand] the business, but the time and effort that I put into this – especially Khabib – it just kind of sucks. It’s just a really, really crappy thing to go through.”

UFC 181 - Ferguson v Trujillo

This marks the third time the fight has failed to materialise, and while it’s a massive loss to not have Ferguson on the card at all, you can’t argue with his reasons for not taking on Johnson on short notice.

Would you have liked to see Tony Ferguson fight Michael Johnson at UFC 209? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

Trending Stories

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

The Big Show has just absolutely destroyed Conor McGregor in latest interview

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Three reasons why Goldberg should squash Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Video: Twitter can't believe Paul Pogba's incredible pace vs Bournemouth

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Palermo's incredible XI if they hadn't sold their star players in recent years

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes statement with NFL Combine performance — will likely move on draft boards

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

WWE reportedly planning massive return at RAW’s Fastlane PPV

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again