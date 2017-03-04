Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jordan Spieth: In form.

Video: Jordan Spieth comes up with ‘shot of the day’ in round two of WGC-Mexico Championship

The PGA Tour at Mexico City, where the WGC-Mexico Championship is being held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Naucalpan, is witnessing the ingenious skills of some of the greatest names in world golf today.

With eminent names like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Lee Westwood being the centre of attention, the tournament began on an impressive note in March 2.

However, it was the sublime expertise of Jordan Spieth on the turf that garnered the spotlight, as the American golfer hit ‘shot of the day’ during round two on Friday.

Although not having the best of tournament so far, Spieth managed to provide the moment of magic on the 16th hole on his third shot, when he aimed left to right, ultimately resulting in his favour.

On the windy afternoon, the 23-year-old slotted home as he instantly knew his shot was good enough.

He scampered through as soon as he hit the ball, and with the wind taking its course, helped the ball roll towards the hole on the sloping greens and observed it landing at its destination, amidst the cheers and applause of the crowd present at the venue.

Among numerous impressive displays and individual brilliance, Spieth’s innovation and creativity stood out as his shot was adjudged ‘the shot of the day’ at the end of the scheduled day’s play.

The former world number one remains tied 40th with Austrian pro Bernd Wiesberger and Italian golfer Francesco Molinari on either side of him in the leaderboard.

McIlroy leads ahead of the others after the conclusion of two rounds, while Phil Mickelson is tied second on the charts with Ross Fisher and Justin Thomas for company.

Despite a mediocre overall display from the Dallas-born ace, Speith’s 30-seconds of mastery and versatility on the turf helped him recoup some form going ahead.

He surely will be hoping to gain some places before the championship ends on Sunday.

