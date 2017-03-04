Carmelo Anthony’s season has been a rough slate given the expectations laid out at the beginning of the campaign this summer.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers were parading and celebrating their championship near Lake Erie, the New York Knicks were making moves in free agency to challenge LeBron James when the next year came.

They got Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings in free agency to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis and Anthony.

Soon after, Rose called the newly formed squad a ‘super-team’ just like the legitimate juggernaut over in the Bay Area.

Instead of a finely tuned machine, the Knicks have resembled a sportscar that has to trudge through the mud daily.

New York currently sits at 25-37 on the year and has endured a season’s worth of close losses already. Another last second gut punch was delivered Friday as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 105-102.

Melo didn’t have the greatest day at the office as he scored 18 points but took 18 shots to get his buckets and the rest of his squad followed suit.

He couldn’t connect on a 14-foot jumper that would have put New York up by one with three seconds left and the frustration is rising for both the team and its superstar.

The All-Star told the New York Post after the game that he feels the gameplan has a lot to do with the results they have been getting.

Anthony said: “We play the same way throughout the course of the game. When teams make adjustments, we’re still playing the same way as teams make adjustments defensively.

“This hurts. To lose this game, knowing we had this game in our hands -- a game we should’ve won.”

His comments here could speak to any one of the losses that the team has suffered over the course of this season that trudges towards the lottery.

Phil Jackson drama aside, the Knicks are a mess on court and they cannot hope to get back to the playoffs until they can finish these close games.

Some have speculated that the club would be better off if they just packed it in for the year and tried again after adding more talent through the draft.

Melo is not a fan of that idea and is determined to finish out the year strong if possible as NYC is still alive in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

It might be another year of waiting for the franchise star as he says that he is not going anywhere and as the East continues to improve, New York is doing the same thing and getting the same results.