Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba's performance vs Bournemouth summed up by one awful moment

Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - how was there only two goals?

A frantic opening 25 minutes saw both sides have numerous opportunities to score yet it took Marcos Rojo - a centre-back - to break the deadlock.

From Antonio Valencia's wayward strike in the 23rd minute, the Argentine diverted the ball past Artur Boruc into the bottom-left corner.

Bournemouth then hit back 17 minutes later through Joshua King, the striker firing his penalty past David de Gea after Phil Jones carelessly brought down Marc Pugh.

And that was it on the goals front. Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty and various other chances, while Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney both squandered golden opportunities.

United's players will be very disappointed with their performance, especially so considering Bournemouth were down to 10 men for the whole of the second half.

Amidst the controversy of Tyrone Mings' stamp and Ibrahimovic's elbow in first half stoppage time, Andrew Surman was shown a second yellow card.

But Jose Mourinho's men couldn't take advantage of having a man extra and were forced to settle for a draw, meaning they remain sixth in the Premier League.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

As you might expect, United fans were pretty angry about their side drawing, though they seemed to direct their frustration at one player in particular.

In what was a game to forget for the Frenchman, Pogba failed to make a meaningful impact throughout the 90 minutes and rather embarrassed himself in the final stages.

When the ball fell to him eight yards out, Pogba, instead of finding the back of the net to bag all three points, produced an awful miskick to hit the ball out of play.

POGBA'S PERFORMANCE SUMMED UP

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pogba's blunder - and his performance in general.

TWITTER REACTS

United fans' frustrations are completely understandable. While Pogba has produced some magical moments since joining, the 23-year-old should be scoring more often considering he cost £89 million.

Indeed, four goals and three assists in 25 Premier League games is a pretty poor return.

